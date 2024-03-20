Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $85.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fastenal traded as high as $76.74 and last traded at $76.28, with a volume of 888584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.03.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 26.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $2,777,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day moving average is $63.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

