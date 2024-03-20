Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,748 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust comprises about 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.38% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $31,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FRT traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.10. The stock had a trading volume of 326,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,290. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.34. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 155.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

