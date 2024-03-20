Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 87,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,731. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $300.14 million, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.35. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.

In related news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $42,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,290.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 15,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,431.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $42,226.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,290.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,046 shares of company stock worth $216,978 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FENC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

