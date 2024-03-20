Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE FRX remained flat at C$13.18 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 832. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$9.27 and a 1 year high of C$15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.03. The stock has a market cap of C$352.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

