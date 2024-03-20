Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,505 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of APA worth $44,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harris Associates L P grew its position in APA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after buying an additional 2,470,829 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,862 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,934 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of APA by 113.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

APA Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $33.79. 5,670,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

