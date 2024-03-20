Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 35,688 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the quarter. Fortive makes up about 1.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Fortive worth $61,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTV. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.88. 1,599,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,772. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.73. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

