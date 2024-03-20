Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,061 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $47,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded up $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $440.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,234. The company has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.