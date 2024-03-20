Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $434.47

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $434.47 and last traded at $433.38, with a volume of 142654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $433.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

