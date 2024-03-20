Fetch.ai One Day Volume Reaches $611.32 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00004092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $2.20 billion and $611.32 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00084992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00017836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00017697 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 839,740,129 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.