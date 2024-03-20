Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.99 Per Share

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.99 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $3.26. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Fidelity European Trust Trading Up 0.0 %
LON FEV opened at GBX 383.58 ($4.88) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 364.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 348.84. Fidelity European Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 311.50 ($3.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 391 ($4.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 581.06 and a beta of 0.78.
Fidelity European Trust Company Profile
