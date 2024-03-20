Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.99 Per Share

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.99 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $3.26. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fidelity European Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

LON FEV opened at GBX 383.58 ($4.88) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 364.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 348.84. Fidelity European Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 311.50 ($3.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 391 ($4.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 581.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Fidelity European Trust alerts:

Fidelity European Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.