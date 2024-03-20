Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 422,742 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 266% from the previous session’s volume of 115,588 shares.The stock last traded at $57.92 and had previously closed at $57.64.
Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 804.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.
About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF
The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
