Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 99,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 192,565 shares.The stock last traded at $25.45 and had previously closed at $25.50.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREL. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 557.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $453,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

