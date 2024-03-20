FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.76

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 432932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.77.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $835.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.50.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 429,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,311.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,896.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,311.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,535 shares of company stock valued at $311,528 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FIGS by 62.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,003 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in FIGS by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $692,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 695,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 235,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 343,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 236,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

