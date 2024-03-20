Financial Analysis: XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTC:ZLIOF)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTC:ZLIOF – Get Free Report) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and XOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XOS $36.38 million 1.95 -$73.32 million ($13.81) -0.87

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XOS.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology N/A N/A N/A XOS -235.33% -108.67% -59.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of XOS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and XOS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A XOS 0 2 2 0 2.50

XOS has a consensus target price of $22.10, indicating a potential upside of 84.17%. Given XOS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology.

Summary

XOS beats Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: New Digital, New Materials, and New Energy. It offers mini, small, medium, and large excavator; bulldozer, and skid steer and crawler loaders; truck, crawler, rough-terrain, all terrain, and telescopic crawler cranes; and luffing-jib tower and flat top tower cranes; and truck mounted pumps, truck mixer, trailer pumps, placing booms, city pumps, and batching pumps. The company provides wheeled tractors, combine and sugarcane harvesters, baler, and grain dryers; internal combustion and electric forklift; and micro, rough terrain, crawler, diesel and electric articulating, rough terrain electric articulating boom, spider, diesel telescopic boom, and electric telescopic boom scissor lifts, as well as DC/DC-Li, HD/HD-Li, and AC/AC-Li scissor series. In addition, the company mining drills, mining dumps trucks, mining excavators, and crushing and screening equipment; rotary drilling rigs, hydraulic plie pressing machines, hydraulic diaphragm wall grab, full rotary casting drill, and trench cuttler. The company was formerly known as Changsha Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. in October 2011. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Changsha, the People's Republic of China.

About XOS

Xos, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

