First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 67.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FGBI opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $130.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $23.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 71.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

