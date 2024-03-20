First Internet Bancorp (INBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on April 15th

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of INBK stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.23. 407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $270.45 million, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on INBK. StockNews.com raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

