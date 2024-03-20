First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

First National Financial stock opened at C$36.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.86 and a 52-week high of C$41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.31%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

