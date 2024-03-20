First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.34

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.34 and last traded at $46.34, with a volume of 57449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.63.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $999.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 326.7% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

