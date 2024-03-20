First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,791,000.

Shares of ROBT stock opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $491.51 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0296 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

