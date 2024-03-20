First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.11

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.11 and last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 20870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33.

Institutional Trading of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,500,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,721,000 after acquiring an additional 605,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 338.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,315,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,278 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,419,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,346,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,342,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,876,000 after purchasing an additional 84,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,257,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,940,000 after purchasing an additional 63,662 shares during the period.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

