First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Position Increased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Water ETF worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51,616 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 273,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after buying an additional 42,869 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FIW stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.78. 14,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,847. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.53. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $100.49. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

