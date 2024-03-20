First Wave BioPharma (FWBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBIGet Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

First Wave BioPharma Price Performance

FWBI stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. First Wave BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on First Wave BioPharma from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Trading of First Wave BioPharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 2.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

Earnings History for First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI)

