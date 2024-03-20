First Wave BioPharma (FWBI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBIGet Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Down 0.4 %

First Wave BioPharma stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.29. First Wave BioPharma has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of First Wave BioPharma from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the first quarter worth $39,000. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

