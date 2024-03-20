Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.71-6.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.97-4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.11 billion. Five Below also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.58-0.69 EPS.

Five Below Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,027. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

