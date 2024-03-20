FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 99,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 223,043 shares.The stock last traded at $23.64 and had previously closed at $23.64.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42.

Get FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 95,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 94,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 26,673 shares during the period.

About FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.