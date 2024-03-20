FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 86,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 172,771 shares.The stock last traded at $23.42 and had previously closed at $23.43.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after buying an additional 92,480 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 159,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,106,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Stories

