Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.20

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $45.12, with a volume of 359750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Flowserve Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 47,032 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

