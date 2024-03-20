Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Performance

FLNT opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.52. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 22.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

About Fluent

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. JB Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Fluent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 150,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluent by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50,510 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Fluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 85,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

