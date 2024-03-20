Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
FLNT opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.52. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 22.22%.
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
