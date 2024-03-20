FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,904 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April makes up about 4.6% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NAPR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,040 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

