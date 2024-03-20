FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,529 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after buying an additional 2,551,739 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,839 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,004,000 after acquiring an additional 780,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,433,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,263 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $97.30. 3,195,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,745,277. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average of $96.30.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

