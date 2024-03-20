FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 792 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF comprises 2.8% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,177,000 after acquiring an additional 504,457 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,064.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 192,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 176,193 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,028,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,283,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 205,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,858 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FTLS traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $61.19. The company had a trading volume of 71,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.24. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.36 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.