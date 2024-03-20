FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $476.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,401,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,257. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $357.72 and a 52-week high of $477.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $457.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.03. The stock has a market cap of $381.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

