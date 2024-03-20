FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,509 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,682,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,696 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,124,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,577.9% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 709,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 690,600 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6,180.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 650,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 639,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 20,304.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 539,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PWZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. 74,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,756. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.