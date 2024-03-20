FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,177 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,077.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 73,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 70,785 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 232,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,962,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,573,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICSH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. 526,348 shares of the stock were exchanged. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

