Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fonix Mobile Stock Performance
FNX stock opened at GBX 266 ($3.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £265.68 million, a PE ratio of 2,770.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 238.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 216.93. Fonix Mobile has a 12-month low of GBX 177 ($2.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 295 ($3.76).
Fonix Mobile Company Profile
