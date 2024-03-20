FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 231 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.7% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $25,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

LLY traded down $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $769.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $714.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $323.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $731.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

