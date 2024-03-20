FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 313,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $53,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $186.83. The stock had a trading volume of 61,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,904. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.99. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $136.64 and a 12-month high of $186.90.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

