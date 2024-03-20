FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.26 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 583,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,891. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.