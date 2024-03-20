FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $23.85 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,828 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $23,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.23. 399,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,177. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

