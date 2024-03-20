FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $47.49 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,022 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 1.3% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $47,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.11. 237,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

