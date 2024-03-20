FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.26 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIS. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,615,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,233.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,288,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after buying an additional 1,233,638 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 98.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,378,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,463,000 after buying an additional 685,191 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 56.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,096,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after buying an additional 395,510 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,872,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,959,000 after buying an additional 252,860 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DFIS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 393,819 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a market cap of $757.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

