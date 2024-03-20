FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 55,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 8,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.75. 40,159,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,524,324. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $289.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.