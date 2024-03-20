FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.2% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $524.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,951,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,540. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $391.09 and a 1-year high of $524.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $499.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.89. The company has a market capitalization of $405.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

