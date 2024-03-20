FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.88. The stock had a trading volume of 439,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,502. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.69.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

