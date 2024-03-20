FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,785 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,325,000 after acquiring an additional 987,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,322,000 after purchasing an additional 489,175 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,981,000 after buying an additional 937,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.86. 5,028,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,057,333. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $236.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

