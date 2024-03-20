FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 21,961 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWIFree Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,961 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.28% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $21,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 957.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

CWI stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 377,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,710. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $28.41.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

