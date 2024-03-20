FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 466 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.86. 1,977,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,263. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.77 and a 200 day moving average of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.51 and a 52-week high of $338.87.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.