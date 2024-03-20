FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 353,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,285,000 after buying an additional 111,598 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 20,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,155,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,054,000 after purchasing an additional 311,569 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 62,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $108.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,182,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.31. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

