Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives $79.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.20.

FOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Fox Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.64. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $125.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,111,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,623,000 after acquiring an additional 64,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,279,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,229,000 after purchasing an additional 33,703 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,695,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,381,000 after purchasing an additional 844,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

