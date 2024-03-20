Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0157 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.004525.

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

FXTGY opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. Foxtons Group has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

